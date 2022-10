Ernest Robles started the Hispanic Scholarship Fund with a $30,000 mortgage NPR's Michel Marin talks with The Los Angeles Times' Gustavo Arellano about the legacy of Robles, who died in September at 92. We also hear from scholarship recipients.

