What cities can do better to protect themselves from hurricanes and other floods NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with civil engineering professor Brett Sanders about what's needed in terms of infrastructure planning to make communities more resilient to serious floods and storms.

Climate What cities can do better to protect themselves from hurricanes and other floods What cities can do better to protect themselves from hurricanes and other floods Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with civil engineering professor Brett Sanders about what's needed in terms of infrastructure planning to make communities more resilient to serious floods and storms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor