Officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Florida's Lee County Questions have been raised about the decision by Lee County officials to delay mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall. Did that decision contribute to the rising death toll?

National Officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Florida's Lee County Officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Florida's Lee County Listen · 3:34 3:34 Questions have been raised about the decision by Lee County officials to delay mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall. Did that decision contribute to the rising death toll? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor