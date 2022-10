The presidential election in Brazil heads to a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing former president, finished in first place Sunday, but failed to secure enough votes for an outright victory and will face right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Latin America The presidential election in Brazil heads to a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro The presidential election in Brazil heads to a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro Listen · 3:14 3:14 Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing former president, finished in first place Sunday, but failed to secure enough votes for an outright victory and will face right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor