The U.K. changes direction and abolishes plan to cut taxes on high earners Under political pressure, the U.K. government has made an embarrassing U-turn on tax cuts for the highest earners, while the collapse of the pound compounds the misery of many British householders.

Europe The U.K. changes direction and abolishes plan to cut taxes on high earners The U.K. changes direction and abolishes plan to cut taxes on high earners Listen · 4:14 4:14 Under political pressure, the U.K. government has made an embarrassing U-turn on tax cuts for the highest earners, while the collapse of the pound compounds the misery of many British householders. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor