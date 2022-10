Unpaid medical bills are still harming people's credit scores despite new policies Medical debt can ruin people's credit rating — making it hard to get a loan, mortgage or credit card. People of color are most impacted by this issue and programs designed to help are falling short.

Health Unpaid medical bills are still harming people's credit scores despite new policies Medical debt can ruin people's credit rating — making it hard to get a loan, mortgage or credit card. People of color are most impacted by this issue and programs designed to help are falling short.