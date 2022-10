2 men are disqualified from a contest after their fish were stuffed with weights The director of the fishing tournament in Ohio estimated the five walleye to be about 20 pounds total, and became suspicious when they weighed in at 34 pounds.

National 2 men are disqualified from a contest after their fish were stuffed with weights 2 men are disqualified from a contest after their fish were stuffed with weights Listen · 0:28 0:28 The director of the fishing tournament in Ohio estimated the five walleye to be about 20 pounds total, and became suspicious when they weighed in at 34 pounds. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor