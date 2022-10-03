Ian ravaged much of Sanibel Island but what's left is of historical significance

Still standing on Sanibel Island after the hurricane is the iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters. Along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Hurricane Ian has ravaged much of Florida's Gulf Coast, but what's left standing is of historical significance. This includes an iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters on Sanibel Island. It's made from iron and was one of the first lighthouses on the Gulf Coast when it was completed in 1884. Now, along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact. They survived because of their elevation while the area around them flooded. It's MORNING EDITION.

