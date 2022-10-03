Actress, who gave Marlon Brando's Oscar rejection speech, dies at 75

Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather is best known for appearing in place of Marlon Brando on stage at the 1973 Oscars.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Sacheen Littlefeather has died. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the death of an actress best known for a moment at the Academy Awards. Marlon Brando sent her in his place to the ceremony in 1973.

(SOUNDBITE OF TELECAST OF 45TH ACADEMY AWARDS)

SACHEEN LITTLEFEATHER: My name is Sacheen Littlefeather. I'm Apache, and I'm president of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Wearing a buckskin dress and moccasins, Littlefeather told the crowd that Marlon Brando would not accept his best actor award for "The Godfather."

(SOUNDBITE OF TELECAST OF 45TH ACADEMY AWARDS)

LITTLEFEATHER: And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry. Excuse me.

UNIDENTIFIED AUDIENCE MEMBER: Boo.

MARTINEZ: You can hear the boos coming from the audience, some cheers as well. Littlefeather recalled that moment in an interview a few years ago.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

LITTLEFEATHER: People were making money off of that racism of the Hollywood Indian. Of course they're going to boo. They don't want their evening interrupted.

INSKEEP: She was widely criticized for her statement at the time. But this past summer, almost half a century later, and shortly before her death at the age of 75, the Academy apologized for the abuse she suffered and praised her courage.

