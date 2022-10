#2280: Great Balls of Fire : The Best of Car Talk The boys suggest that Jim's Corolla might be warmer if he lit a little fire up front, while Barry's backfiring pick up sets much of South Carolina ablaze and Mary might call out the locals to burn down Car Talk Plaza after Ray insists that the Alamo is a reconstructed tourist trap. Put on your flame-retardant headphones because Click and Clack are going out in a blaze of glory on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2280: Great Balls of Fire #2280: Great Balls of Fire Listen · 33:42 33:42 The boys suggest that Jim's Corolla might be warmer if he lit a little fire up front, while Barry's backfiring pick up sets much of South Carolina ablaze and Mary might call out the locals to burn down Car Talk Plaza after Ray insists that the Alamo is a reconstructed tourist trap. Put on your flame-retardant headphones because Click and Clack are going out in a blaze of glory on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.