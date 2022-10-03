Ralph Macchio, from karate kid to karate man

In 1984, at the age of 22, actor Ralph Macchio became the most famous 16-year-old in the world – Daniel LaRusso, The Karate Kid. Two sequels, and thirty years later, Ralph returned to the role as the adult Daniel LaRusso in the hit Netflix series, Cobra Kai. He's got a new memoir out soon called Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Peter Sagal: I want you to know, in case you were bothered by people coming up to you and just immediately bringing up The Karate Kid, I had not seen the movie until this week. So if I ran into you, I'd be like, "Oh, my God. Oh, my God. It's you from Crossroads!" [...] I must have been busy the night it was out. And by the time I was like, "Oh, I should see that movie," it had become so popular and suffused popular culture that I felt I had seen it.

Ralph Macchio: It's like when you see a trailer to a movie and it's such a good trailer, and then you hear from someone about [the movie]. Then you're like, I've seen the trailer that has the best jokes. This guy just said, "This guy wins at the end." Eh, I don't really have to see it.

Yeah, exactly. And then when I saw the movie, I was so surprised, it's more than 30 seconds long! Actually my biggest surprise in the movie was Pat Morita, the wonderful actor who plays Mr. Miyagi was, when you made the movie, six years younger than I am now, which is a little terrifying.

I know, I know. I got it. Believe me, there are memes of that. It's worse for me than you!

So let's go back to 1984. You were, and for those of you who weren't there, even I knew this, you were huge. You were like on the cover of Tiger Beat.

Here's a good story: My kids didn't sort of know that daddy's like not like all the other dads kind of thing when they were younger. Until [my son] found at age four or six, a bin that my mother kept with every single Tiger Beat, 16, Teen Bop, baby bop, whatever. He comes running in the house with fistfuls of these teen magazines to his older sister and says, "Dad was huge and we missed it!"

You were the subject of one of the greatest training montage songs ever, "You're the Best Around" from The Karate Kid. Do you ever play that for yourself when you need to get pumped up?

Couple of times on the long expressway, when I am cooking, at say, 80 miles per hour. I'm cranking that mofo!

You gotta do the thing where people put their phones and film themselves from the dashboard, just rocking out to "You're the Best..."

One of these days. Maybe when Cobra Kai comes in for a landing, that'll be my victory [celebration].

