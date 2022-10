A group of angry library patrons in Texas has gone to court over book removals A group of library patrons in Llano, Texas, has filed a First Amendment lawsuit against county officials for removing or restricting a range of books. It's a rare example of readers pushing back.

National A group of angry library patrons in Texas has gone to court over book removals A group of angry library patrons in Texas has gone to court over book removals Listen · 5:02 5:02 A group of library patrons in Llano, Texas, has filed a First Amendment lawsuit against county officials for removing or restricting a range of books. It's a rare example of readers pushing back. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor