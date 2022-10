In 'Thistlefoot,' GennaRose Nethercott explores painful history through folklore In her debut book Thistlefoot, author GennaRose Nethercott reimagines the centuries-old character Baba Yaga as a Jewish woman living in a shtetl in 1919 Russia, in a time of civil war and pogroms.

Book News & Features In 'Thistlefoot,' GennaRose Nethercott explores painful history through folklore In 'Thistlefoot,' GennaRose Nethercott explores painful history through folklore Listen · 4:54 4:54 In her debut book Thistlefoot, author GennaRose Nethercott reimagines the centuries-old character Baba Yaga as a Jewish woman living in a shtetl in 1919 Russia, in a time of civil war and pogroms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor