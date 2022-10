U.S. Soccer report finds systemic abuse in multiple women's professional teams A long-anticipated report investigating women's professional soccer in the United States is out. It found systemic abuse — both emotional and sexual — affecting multiple teams in the pro league.

U.S. Soccer report finds systemic abuse in multiple women's professional teams A long-anticipated report investigating women's professional soccer in the United States is out. It found systemic abuse — both emotional and sexual — affecting multiple teams in the pro league.