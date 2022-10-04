Model Bella Hadid helped to make Paris Fashion Week unforgettable

Bella Hadid walked out in underwear and waited on the runway while her dress was applied. Ten minutes later, she was wearing a dress made of instant spray-on fabric.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Model Bella Hadid helped make Paris Fashion Week unforgettable this year. She walked out in underwear and waited on the runway while her dress was applied. Ten minutes later, she was wearing a dress made out of instant, spray-on fabric. As it hit her body, it solidified into a white, off-shoulder dress - a non-woven, synthetic dress out of an aerosol can. The reviewers raved about how it had no seams or zippers - now, if they can only do a spray-on tuxedo. It's MORNING EDITION.

