National Herschel Walker denies a report that he paid for girlfriend's 2009 abortion Herschel Walker denies a report that he paid for girlfriend's 2009 abortion Listen · 3:35 3:35 The Georgia GOP senate nominee denies the story which first appeared in The Daily Beast. NPR has not confirmed the story. On the campaign trail, Walker has advocated for a complete abortion ban.