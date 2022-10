In Burkina Faso, military officers have taken control of the government NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Rachel Chason, West Africa bureau chief for The Washington Post, about the coup unfolding in Burkina Faso — the second in the country in eight months.

Africa In Burkina Faso, military officers have taken control of the government Listen · 3:32 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Rachel Chason, West Africa bureau chief for The Washington Post, about the coup unfolding in Burkina Faso — the second in the country in eight months.