National Transgender inmates are often abused in prison. Meet one woman fighting back in court Transgender inmates are often abused in prison. Meet one woman fighting back in court Listen · 6:35 6:35 When transgender people are arrested, they're often put in prisons that don't align with their gender identity. Some are taking legal action to try to get moved to prisons that match their gender.