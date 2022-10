Damage from Hurricane Ian has made it hard for some Floridians to get to their homes Pine Island, Florida's largest Gulf Coast island, was devastated by Hurricane Ian. Many residents stayed behind but have limited access to the mainland after the main road leading there was destroyed.

Pine Island, Florida's largest Gulf Coast island, was devastated by Hurricane Ian. Many residents stayed behind but have limited access to the mainland after the main road leading there was destroyed.