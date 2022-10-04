Accessibility links
What To Expect From The Supreme Court's New Term : 1A The Supreme Court's new term gets underway, but the country is still dealing with the fallout from the last one. Particularly the decision that led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The docket includes cases surrounding election integrity, gerrymandering, climate change, and affirmative action. According to a Gallup poll, the Supreme Court's approval is at a historic low.

We discuss some of the big cases and talk about what we can expect from the Supreme Court over the next few months.

What To Expect From The Supreme Court's New Term

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Chief Justice John Roberts walk down the steps of the Supreme Court following her investiture ceremony. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images hide caption

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Chief Justice John Roberts walk down the steps of the Supreme Court following her investiture ceremony.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Supreme Court's new term is underway, but the country is still dealing with the fallout from the last one,

According to a Gallup poll, the Supreme Court's approval is at a historic low. 47% of Americans say they have a fair amount of trust in the judicial branch and 58% of Americans say they disapprove of the job the Supreme Court is doing.

This term, the Supreme Court's docket includes cases surrounding election integrity, gerrymandering, climate change, and affirmative action.

Having overturned Roe v Wade this summer, what should we expect from the Supreme Court's new term?

The University of Michigan's Leah Litman and Georgia State University's Eric Segall join us for the conversation.

