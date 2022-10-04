What To Expect From The Supreme Court's New Term

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Supreme Court's new term is underway, but the country is still dealing with the fallout from the last one,

According to a Gallup poll, the Supreme Court's approval is at a historic low. 47% of Americans say they have a fair amount of trust in the judicial branch and 58% of Americans say they disapprove of the job the Supreme Court is doing.

This term, the Supreme Court's docket includes cases surrounding election integrity, gerrymandering, climate change, and affirmative action.

Having overturned Roe v Wade this summer, what should we expect from the Supreme Court's new term?

The University of Michigan's Leah Litman and Georgia State University's Eric Segall join us for the conversation.



