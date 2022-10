How some midwestern states are building a new frontline to help farmers with stress Farmers die by suicide at a higher rate than the general population. Midwestern states are training people who regularly interact with farmers to be a new frontline of defense against farm stress.

National How some midwestern states are building a new frontline to help farmers with stress How some midwestern states are building a new frontline to help farmers with stress Listen · 4:24 4:24 Farmers die by suicide at a higher rate than the general population. Midwestern states are training people who regularly interact with farmers to be a new frontline of defense against farm stress. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor