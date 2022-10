Trump requests the Supreme Court to resolve the Mar-a-Lago document dispute The legal battle over documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in August continues with the former president requesting the Supreme Court intervene in the case.

Trump requests the Supreme Court to resolve the Mar-a-Lago document dispute The legal battle over documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in August continues with the former president requesting the Supreme Court intervene in the case.