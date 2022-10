The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kim Wehle, visiting law professor at American University and author of How To Read The Constitution And Why, about former President Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court.

Law The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says Listen · 4:28 4:28 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kim Wehle, visiting law professor at American University and author of How To Read The Constitution And Why, about former President Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor