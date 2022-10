Aaron Judge hits home run No. 62, surpassing Roger Maris' record Aaron Judge has made baseball history. The 30-year-old standout outfielder for the New York Yankees, hit his 62nd home run of the season during Tuesday night's game against the Texas Rangers.

