British artist Sam Cox's latest project turns his home into a canvas

Every inch of his home is covered in black and white doodles. It took two years, more than 200 gallons of white paint, 400 cans of black paint and close to 3,000 pens.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The British artist Sam Cox is known as Mr. Doodle. He's made a career out of doodling - you know, little drawings. His latest project turns his home into his canvas. He's covered every inch of the house - the toilet seats, the staircase, the dinner table - with black-and-white doodles. This took 200 gallons of white paint and years. He's now living in that 13-room mansion with his wife, Alena also known as Mrs. Doodle. It's MORNING EDITION.

