British artist Sam Cox's latest project turns his home into a canvas Every inch of his home is covered in black and white doodles. It took two years, more than 200 gallons of white paint, 400 cans of black paint and close to 3,000 pens.

Art & Design British artist Sam Cox's latest project turns his home into a canvas British artist Sam Cox's latest project turns his home into a canvas Listen · 0:28 0:28 Every inch of his home is covered in black and white doodles. It took two years, more than 200 gallons of white paint, 400 cans of black paint and close to 3,000 pens. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor