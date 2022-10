It's not good when voting rights cases make it to the Supreme court, author says The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could have consequences for voting rights. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ari Berman, reporter at Mother Jones magazine and author of Give Us the Ballot.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could have consequences for voting rights. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ari Berman, reporter at Mother Jones magazine and author of Give Us the Ballot.