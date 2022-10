The OPEC+ alliance meets in Vienna to consider a cut in oil production As oil producers in the OPEC Plus alliance meet Wednesday, they'll discuss cutting supplies. That could lead to higher gas prices and hints at new political challenges for the White House.

