Plastic bags are a big environmental problem. Could worms be part of the solution?

A beekeeper was cleaning wax worms out of her hives, and putting them in a plastic bag when she realized the worms were chewing through the plastic and chemically breaking it down.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Plastic bags present a big environmental problem, but could worms be part of the solution? - specifically wax worms which infest beehives. A molecular biologist, also a beekeeper, was cleaning the worms out of her hives and putting them in plastic bags when she realized the worms were chewing through the plastic and chemically breaking them down. Scientists are still trying to figure out applications, but it seems like they've opened up a can of worms. All right. Fine. Technically a bag of worms - either way, it's funny. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.