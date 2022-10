Plastic bags are a big environmental problem. Could worms be part of the solution? A beekeeper was cleaning wax worms out of her hives, and putting them in a plastic bag when she realized the worms were chewing through the plastic and chemically breaking it down.

Animals Plastic bags are a big environmental problem. Could worms be part of the solution? Plastic bags are a big environmental problem. Could worms be part of the solution? Listen · 0:29 0:29 A beekeeper was cleaning wax worms out of her hives, and putting them in a plastic bag when she realized the worms were chewing through the plastic and chemically breaking it down. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor