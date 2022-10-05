Accessibility links
A Look At Life Inside Putin's Russia : 1A President Putin's military mobilization effort – a forced conscription of between 300-thousand and a million Russian men to join the war in Ukraine has prompted an exodus of Russians.

"There are 190 different ethnic minorities in Russia," says President of the Free Russia Foundation Natalia Arno, "These groups are the ones being targeted by the Russian military for conscription."

Our guests take us inside Russia, and discuss with us what kind of toll the conflict is taking on everyday life.

Police officers detain a man following calls to protest against partial mobilisation announced by Russian President, in Moscow. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Police officers detain a man following calls to protest against partial mobilisation announced by Russian President, in Moscow.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 200,000 Russians have left their homes since September 21st, most headed for Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Turkey.

It's an exodus prompted by President Putin's move to call up more than 350,000 Russian men to join the war in Ukraine. Recent estimates suggest that figure to be closer to 1.2 million.

Its economy could face a longer and deeper recession as the European and U.S. sanctions continue. And there have been widespread protests against the conscription effort.

What toll is the conflict taking on everyday life for Russians?

Our guests take us inside Russia, a country at war and at a crossroads.

Puck News' Julia Ioffe, the Free Russia Foundation's Natalia Arno, Meduza's Alexey Kovalev and NPR's Charles Maynes join us for the discussion.

