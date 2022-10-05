A Look At Life Inside Putin's Russia

Nearly 200,000 Russians have left their homes since September 21st, most headed for Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Turkey.

It's an exodus prompted by President Putin's move to call up more than 350,000 Russian men to join the war in Ukraine. Recent estimates suggest that figure to be closer to 1.2 million.

Its economy could face a longer and deeper recession as the European and U.S. sanctions continue. And there have been widespread protests against the conscription effort.

What toll is the conflict taking on everyday life for Russians?

Our guests take us inside Russia, a country at war and at a crossroads.

Puck News' Julia Ioffe, the Free Russia Foundation's Natalia Arno, Meduza's Alexey Kovalev and NPR's Charles Maynes join us for the discussion.

