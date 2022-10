Dan Wieden, the advertising legend behind the 'Just Do It' Nike Slogan, dies at 77 Advertising legend and creator of the iconic Nike slogan, "Just do it" Dan Wieden died last week at the age of 77, leaving behind a legacy that changed the industry forever.

