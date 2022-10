Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller dies at 83 Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller died on Monday in Toronto. He was 83. Fuller was best known for A Soldier's Play – which was turned into an Oscar nominated film, A Soldier's Story.

Obituaries Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller dies at 83 Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller dies at 83 2:46 Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller died on Monday in Toronto. He was 83. Fuller was best known for A Soldier's Play – which was turned into an Oscar nominated film, A Soldier's Story. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor