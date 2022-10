What independence for Puerto Rico could look like following natural disasters NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with author Jaquira Díaz, about the idea of independence for Puerto Rico in light of the recent challenges the island has faced after a string of natural disasters.

National What independence for Puerto Rico could look like following natural disasters What independence for Puerto Rico could look like following natural disasters Listen · 8:09 8:09 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with author Jaquira Díaz, about the idea of independence for Puerto Rico in light of the recent challenges the island has faced after a string of natural disasters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor