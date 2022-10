Alec Baldwin reaches a settlement in the 'Rust' wrongful death lawsuit The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the "Rust" movie set last year, and Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Culture