News brief: OPEC and the WTO, Ukraine's Gains in the East, NPR/Marist Poll The WTO predicts a sharp slowdown in global trade. Ukrainian forces are taking back territory that had been captured by Russia. A new NPR poll shows President Biden's approval rating is up.

