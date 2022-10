How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Mahsa Alimardani of the human rights group Article 19, about the role the internet and social media are playing in the on-going protests over a woman's death in Iran.

Middle East How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet Listen · 6:48 6:48 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Mahsa Alimardani of the human rights group Article 19, about the role the internet and social media are playing in the on-going protests over a woman's death in Iran. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor