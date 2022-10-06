With new makeup line, you too can look like heavy metal's Prince of Darkness

In heavy metal, heavy eye liner is almost part of the gig. So maybe it's not surprising that Ozzy Osbourne is launching his own cosmetic line. Eye shadow palettes are shaped like bats and coffins.

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Ozzy Osborne is no stranger to makeup. In heavy metal, heavy eyeliner is almost part of the gig. So maybe it's not surprising the rocker is launching his own cosmetic line. The Ozzy Osborne Collection features eyeshadow palettes shaped like bats and coffins - also lipsticks, a makeup bag, even a gothic mirror. Now you, too, can look like the Prince of Darkness. Headless bats hopefully not included.

