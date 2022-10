With new makeup line, you too can look like heavy metal's Prince of Darkness In heavy metal, heavy eye liner is almost part of the gig. So maybe it's not surprising that Ozzy Osbourne is launching his own cosmetic line. Eye shadow palettes are shaped like bats and coffins.

Music News With new makeup line, you too can look like heavy metal's Prince of Darkness With new makeup line, you too can look like heavy metal's Prince of Darkness Listen · 0:27 0:27 In heavy metal, heavy eye liner is almost part of the gig. So maybe it's not surprising that Ozzy Osbourne is launching his own cosmetic line. Eye shadow palettes are shaped like bats and coffins. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor