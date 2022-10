With global trade expected to slow, the WTO warns of a possible recession NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Paul Hannon of The Wall Street Journal about the World Trade Organization predicting a sharp slowdown in trade as nations grapple with inflation and rising energy costs.

Economy