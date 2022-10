The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects Officials at the White House are figuring out how to spend more than $52 billion on semiconductor projects. The Biden administration's point person lays out the goals and the pitfalls.

Politics The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects Listen · 3:02 3:02 Officials at the White House are figuring out how to spend more than $52 billion on semiconductor projects. The Biden administration's point person lays out the goals and the pitfalls. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor