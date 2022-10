Republicans continue to support Herschel Walker even after abortion report NPR's Leila Fadel talks to conservative strategist Ralph Reed about Herschel Walker, Georgia's anti-abortion Senate candidate, who has GOP support despite reports he paid for a girlfriend's abortion.

Politics Republicans continue to support Herschel Walker even after abortion report Republicans continue to support Herschel Walker even after abortion report Listen · 4:52 4:52 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to conservative strategist Ralph Reed about Herschel Walker, Georgia's anti-abortion Senate candidate, who has GOP support despite reports he paid for a girlfriend's abortion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor