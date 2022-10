Idaho's Supreme Court will hear challenges to restrictive abortion laws After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Idaho's trigger ban prohibited nearly all abortions. Idaho's Supreme Court on Thursday takes up challenges to three of the state's abortion laws.

