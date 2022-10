Rare turtles have bred 41 hatchlings at the San Diego Zoo The Indian narrow-headed softshell turtle hatchlings are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. But once they're fully grown, the can be over three feet long.

Rare turtles have bred 41 hatchlings at the San Diego Zoo The Indian narrow-headed softshell turtle hatchlings are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. But once they're fully grown, the can be over three feet long.