Books Winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature goes to French writer Annie Ernaux Winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature goes to French writer Annie Ernaux Listen · 3:31 3:31 Ernaux often addresses issues of gender, language, class and shame in her work. Her writing blurs the line between memoir and fiction such as A Woman's Story, I Remain in Darkness and Cleaned Out.