Asia Dozens of people are killed in a shooting at a daycare center in Thailand Dozens of people are killed in a shooting at a daycare center in Thailand Listen · 1:57 1:57 Officials say most of the victims are children. Thailand's prime minister expressed his condolences to the families. Authorities say the man who carried out the attack was a former police officer.