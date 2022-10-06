You asked for coupons, Delaware, and the truth about goldfish

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Here at Planet Money, there's a feeling we get about twice a week. A story has wrapped up...all the loose ends are tied...all the stones are turned over...the T's are crossed and the I's are dotted. And then...it's like a curiosity hangover. We wonder if we'll ever find anything interesting again.

Fortunately, we have a simple solution: the Planet Money mailbox. We love to hear from curious listeners, and, once in a blue moon, we send our reporters out into the world to track down answers to your important questions.

Today, we have four stories inspired by listener mail. We answer questions like, "Why are goldfish so cheap?" and, "Did you know there's a shadow barter economy that's sprung up around Ben & Jerry's?" Our reporting takes us from a graveyard in Vermont to...well, to Delaware. We admit Vermont to Delaware isn't that far, but give us a break, and come along for the ride - it's mail time!

