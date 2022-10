The FDA is updating the definition of 'healthy' and designing new labels The FDA is updating the definition of healthy and designing new labels. The agency says this will help empower people to make better decisions. But not all nutrition experts are convinced.

Fitness & Nutrition The FDA is updating the definition of 'healthy' and designing new labels