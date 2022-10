How to encourage Americans to eat healthier without body-shaming NPR's Juana Summers talks with Virginia Sole-Smith, author of The Eating Instinct, about how to encourage Americans to eat healthier without creating stigma about body size and weight.

Fitness & Nutrition How to encourage Americans to eat healthier without body-shaming How to encourage Americans to eat healthier without body-shaming Listen · 4:34 4:34 NPR's Juana Summers talks with Virginia Sole-Smith, author of The Eating Instinct, about how to encourage Americans to eat healthier without creating stigma about body size and weight. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor