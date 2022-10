Changes to abortion laws mean OB-GYNs have less opportunities to learn procedure The recent change to abortion laws means providers will have far fewer opportunities to learn the procedure. It's created a crisis for the training of OB-GYNs.

Health Changes to abortion laws mean OB-GYNs have less opportunities to learn procedure Changes to abortion laws mean OB-GYNs have less opportunities to learn procedure Listen · 4:39 4:39 The recent change to abortion laws means providers will have far fewer opportunities to learn the procedure. It's created a crisis for the training of OB-GYNs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor